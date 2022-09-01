Cooper Roberts' family says the 8-year-old might be suffering cognitive loss

The family of Cooper Roberts, the eight-year-old boy shot during the Highland Park mass shooting, said Thursday he might be suffering some cognitive loss.

In the family's most recent update, the family shared the team at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab team is seeing "some patterns of behavior that may indicate some cognitive loss."

The Roberts Family Cooper Roberts, 8, is no longer being fed liquids through a feeding tube and can now eat the foods he's been craving, his family says.

Cooper was not well enough or talking enough for the team to notice the issues earlier.

"Therapists are seeing short-term memory loss, issues with word recovery, and loss of acuity around fine motor skills," the Roberts family shared Thursday. "They are doing a comprehensive neurological and psychological evaluation this week and working on new therapies."

The AbilityLab team is helping the Roberts family with long-term needs for Cooper once he can go home. This includes assistive technologies he will need for daily living since he will grow up with a pediatric spinal cord injury.

The Roberts Family Cooper Roberts' family says the "mental and emotional anguish" following the Highland Park shooting is beginning to take its toll on the 8-year-old.

"It’s overwhelming to consider," the Roberts family said. "We remain grateful for every prayer, kind wishes, gift, and donation, and for the good moments when our family can be together."

Last week, the Roberts family shared Cooper no longer required IV pain medicine and antibiotics, and no longer needed a feeding tube.

With the tubes removed, Cooper can now maneuver his wheelchair better. His family shared a video of Cooper participating in a wheelchair race down the hallway at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab with his physical therapists.

WATCH: Cooper Roberts, 8, races in his wheelchair. (Courtesy: The Roberts Family)

Cooper Roberts, 8, races in his wheelchair

