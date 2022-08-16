Cooper Roberts' family says the 8-year-old is in 'constant pain' following Highland Park shooting

The family of Cooper Roberts, the eight-year-old boy shot during the Highland Park mass shooting, said Tuesday the "mental and emotional anguish" following the shooting is beginning to take its toll on him.

Tuesday marked Cooper's 43rd day away from home as he makes a slow physical recovery, his family said in an update.

"The mental and emotional anguish of all he has been through and is going through, and all he has lost is taking its toll," the Roberts family said Tuesday. "There are layers upon layers of cruelty with being shot by a sniper. Most people don’t witness the grueling aftermath of surviving these devastating wounds, physical and emotional."

The Roberts family said Cooper is in constant pain as he continues to suffer internal damage. He is on a constant IV drip of antibiotics and has stomach pains as his body relearns to process liquid food. His family said he also remains on heavy painkillers but is being weaned this week.

Cooper can now eat some solid foods. However, his family shared that a liquid diet he is provided from a feeding tube often makes him too full to enjoy solid foods. On Monday, his family brought Cooper his favorite foods but said he could only eat a few bites before feeling too full and nauseous.

"He starting to recognize the severity of his limitations as he participates in daily rigorous physical and occupational therapy maneuvering around two ports, a PICC line and three tubes coming out of his body," the Roberts family said.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 safety protocols, Cooper can only see his whole family once a week for a brief period of time.

"He desperately misses his twin brother, Luke. He misses his family, his home, his room, his toys, his friends, his dog and his school and everything from – and he’s beginning to ask things like, 'What will I do at recess?' though it will be many weeks before he goes back to school," the Roberts family shared.

Cooper's family said it is "very hard" to convince the eight-year-old that he will be happy again.

"Of course, we are beyond grateful for his survival, and we know others weren’t as fortunate, but we want people to know his path/our path will be a very long and hard road," the Roberts family said. "He’s an eight-year-old boy who feels hopeless, sad and angry as the reality of his life is setting in."

Even through his tragedy, the Roberts family said every kindness makes Cooper smile. The family shared they are grateful for every gift, card, prayer, and donation they have received.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the family. It has since raised $1.7 million with a goal of $2 million. Click here to help.

