Cooking materials left on stove to blame for Oconomowoc apartment fire

Posted at 7:32 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 20:32:18-05

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Cooking materials left on the stove are to blame for an apartment fire in Oconomowoc late Monday evening.

Crews with the Western Lakes First District (WLFD) were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Jefferson Street around 11 p.m.

A neighbor walking their dog called 911 after hearing an alarm coming from a mixed-use commercial and residential complex. According to WLFD, the caller saw flames through one of the upper unit apartment windows.

The incident was upgraded to a structure fire with a full response from WLFD and mutual aid from the Hartland Fire Department and Merton Community Fire Department.

Oconomowoc police extricated a patient from the building who was then taken to an ambulance. Two individuals were assessed for smoke inhalation and released.

WLFD believes the cause of the fire to be cooking materials left on the stove in one of the apartments.

