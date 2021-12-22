'Cookies for a Cause' raises funds for the Waukesha community and Sparks family

MUKWONAGO, Wisc. — Southeast Wisconsin has stepped up to help and comfort the people of Waukesha following the Christmas parade tragedy, and they did it again on Wednesday morning.

More than a month after the parade tragedy, several community organizations came together to raise funds through selling cookies.

LindenGrove Communities, St. James Catholic Church and the Elegant Farmer teamed up to host a drive-thru Cookie Fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with proceeds going to the United for Waukesha Community Fund and the Jackson Sparks family.

Chuck Straehl was among the many people who stopped by to support the cause. He told us his granddaughter taught 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, the youngest victim to die in the parade tragedy.

Straehl said it's been difficult for his granddaughter and her students at Clarendon Avenue Elementary School.

"The first week at school was really hard for the kids too," Straehl said.

Deb Holtan with LindenGrove Communities said her residents worked hard on making ornaments and she's blown away by the community support.

"There are people who have driven through and given us $100 with no cookie in return," Holtan said. "They said, you know what we just want to be part of this."

The Elegant farmer made 1,000 sugar cookies, and before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon they were sold out.

More than 4,000 dollars was raised for the United for Waukesha Community Fund and the Sparks family.

Lori Wick was among the many people who made the drive, not for the cookies, but for the cause.

"Anytime anything goes wrong, people just stick together, it's what we do," Wick said.

If you would like to donate to the United for Waukesha Fund, click here.

