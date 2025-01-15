MILWAUKEE — The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, teaching the next generation of successful girls how to be business leaders.

They are the cookies everyone knows and loves—from Thin Mints to Adventurefuls. A cookie takeover is coming to neighborhoods, schools, and offices near you.

"Here today we have nine different varieties. We have the peanut butter patties," said Elizabeth, a sophomore.

Watch: It's Girl Scout cookie season once again:

Cookies, confidence, and community: Girl Scouts gear up for cookie season

Elizabeth, Ervonna, and Lori are part of different Girl Scouts troops from across southeast Wisconsin. They say the Girl Scouts has helped them build their confidence, take on new adventures, and learn how to be leaders.

"I love teaching younger people. I have younger people in my troop, so I love teaching them," said Ervonna, a seventh-grader.

"I just like how diverse the experiences are. One month, I can be doing a booth for Girl Scouts and the next month going to Girl Scouts camp," said Lori.

But behind each box sold is a business lesson learned. The girls here say selling cookies has also taught them practical applications like goal setting, decision-making, people skills, business ethics, and money management.

"When I was younger, it definitely helped me get an advantage in being able to talk to adults respectfully and manage money," said Lori.

The cookie season in southeast Wisconsin officially starts on January 22, and these girls will be using their best business pitches to get you to invest in their future.

"I like to describe what the cookies are. I feel like no one can pass up a good crumble delight," said Lori.

And with each box sold, a portion goes to the troops so they can use it for membership fees, travel, adventure, and service projects.

People can learn more at www.gswise.org.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error