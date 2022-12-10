Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cookies and cocoa with the Clauses at Cathedral Square Park this weekend

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Milwaukee on Saturday for Cocoa with the Clauses at Cathedral Square Park.
Santa
Drew Snadecki
Santa
Posted at 7:13 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 20:13:04-05

MILWAUKEE — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting Community Spirit Park at Cathedral Square Park for Cocoa with the Clauses.

The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

Kids will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as share their holiday wish lists.

There will be several other photo opportunities with elves and other holiday characters.

Taste of Home will be providing hot cocoa and cookies. Free face painting will also be available.

Food donations will also be being accepted by Johnson Financial Group for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin at 555. E. Wells St.

Those who donate will get a holiday glow wand and a chance to win a six-pack of cupcakes from Classy Girl Cupcakes, four tickets to the Milwaukee Bucks, or four tickets to Hairspray at the Marcus Center.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now!