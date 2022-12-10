Cookies and cocoa with the Clauses at Cathedral Square Park this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting Community Spirit Park at Cathedral Square Park for Cocoa with the Clauses.

The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

Kids will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as share their holiday wish lists.

There will be several other photo opportunities with elves and other holiday characters.

Taste of Home will be providing hot cocoa and cookies. Free face painting will also be available.

Food donations will also be being accepted by Johnson Financial Group for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin at 555. E. Wells St.

Those who donate will get a holiday glow wand and a chance to win a six-pack of cupcakes from Classy Girl Cupcakes, four tickets to the Milwaukee Bucks, or four tickets to Hairspray at the Marcus Center.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip