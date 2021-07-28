Contour Airlines to offer direct flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — Contour Airlines announced Wednesday that it will begin nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to two others — Indianapolis International Airport (IND) and Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT).

The service will begin on Oct. 12.

Service from MKE to IND will operate daily, however service to PIT will operate every day excluding Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at countourairlines.com and major travel websites, starting at $99 each way.

“Indianapolis and Pittsburgh are both strategically important business destinations to the Milwaukee community. As business travel resumes, we know that travelers will appreciate the speed, comfort, and convenience of nonstop service,” said Matt Chaifetz, Chief Executive Officer of Contour.

The jets include all-leather seating with expanded legroom, complimentary snacks and drinks, and a free checked bag included with standard and flexible fares.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip