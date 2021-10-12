Contour Airlines launches new nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh

MILWAUKEE — Contour Airlines launched its new nonstop flights to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh from Mitchell International Airport Tuesday morning.

The nonstop flights to Indianapolis are offered seven days per week, while flights to Pittsburgh are offered Sundays through Fridays.

"With affordable fares and nonstop flights, Contour is a fantastic addition here at MKE,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “Travelers who have business, family, or friends in Indianapolis or Pittsburgh can support our hometown by flying from our community’s airport. Contour will get you there quickly and comfortably.”

The airport held a launch celebration Tuesday, offering Pittsburgh and Indianapolis-themed items for passengers. Flights can be booked on Contour's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip