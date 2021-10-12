Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Contour Airlines launches new nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh

items.[0].image.alt
Mitchell International Airport
Contour Airlines
contour-airlines.jpg
Posted at 11:52 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 12:52:27-04

MILWAUKEE — Contour Airlines launched its new nonstop flights to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh from Mitchell International Airport Tuesday morning.

The nonstop flights to Indianapolis are offered seven days per week, while flights to Pittsburgh are offered Sundays through Fridays.

"With affordable fares and nonstop flights, Contour is a fantastic addition here at MKE,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “Travelers who have business, family, or friends in Indianapolis or Pittsburgh can support our hometown by flying from our community’s airport. Contour will get you there quickly and comfortably.”

The airport held a launch celebration Tuesday, offering Pittsburgh and Indianapolis-themed items for passengers. Flights can be booked on Contour's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku