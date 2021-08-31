Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shares four ways to identify and prevent rental help fraud

The CDC Eviction moratorium ended on August 26, 2021, but there are still rent relief programs offering help. As with anything, consumers need to make sure they do their research and contact the correct agencies so they won't fall victim to fraud.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) sent out a release to media outlets Tuesday warning tenants seeking financial assistance.

"While federal rental assistance is being rolled out to communities across the country, scammers are actively using this opportunity to prey on consumers in need, by pretending to be someone they’re not," the release said.

The CFPB shared four ways to identify and prevent a rental assistance scam.

1.) If you receive an email, text, call, or social media message from someone claiming to be the federal government, chances are it’s a scam.

2.) If you’re asked for cash, gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or similar forms of payment to help you get rental assistance, it’s probably a scam.

3.) For trustworthy information, it’s best to visit government or official websites directly.

4.) To get rental assistance, renters and landlords must apply to a state or local rental assistance program.

Click here to read about current programs offered in Wisconsin.

Read more here about rental help scams.

Tenants can also use this rental help search tool provided by the CFPB.

