Construction begins this month on Interstate 43's rebuild from Glendale to Grafton

Construction of Interstate 43 between Glendale and Grafton that will widen the highway from four to six lanes will begin on Monday, Feb. 21.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, state officials in 2019 approved $550 million for the first major reconstruction of the 50-year-old highway. The three-year rebuild is expected to be finished in mid 2025.

This year's work will focus on the northern segment between Highland Road in Mequon and State Highway 60 in Grafton, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports. Contractors will keep two lanes of traffic open in each direction during peak travel times.

Officials also say the widening between Silver Spring Drive and Highway 60 is due to an anticipated increase in traffic on I-43.

Six interchanges will also be modernized. Work near the County Line Road/Port Washington Road interchange starts later this month, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

The goal of the project is to address emerging pavement and structural needs, safety issues, design deficiencies (including clearance at bridges, visibility, and merging and weaving distances), and existing and projected traffic volumes.

Click here for more information on the project.

