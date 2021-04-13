Watch
Construction along Brown Deer Rd. set to begin next week

Wisconsin Department of Transportation
Posted at 9:00 PM, Apr 12, 2021
Construction along portions of Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee County is set to begin during the week of April 19.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement Monday that Payne and Dolan Inc., is the prime contractor for the project.

The details of the construction job:

  • Pavement resurfacing: Full pavement replacement at WIS 100 intersections with 66th Street, 60th Street and 50th Street
  • New traffic signals at nine intersections
  • New sidewalk on the south side of Brown Deer Road from 68th St. to 64th St., and from 60th St. to 56th St.
  • Curb ramp reconstruction
  • Updates to existing bus stop platforms
  • Modifications to median openings at multiple locations
  • During construction, WIS 100 will remain open. Two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction​​ during AM and PM peak hours on weekdays. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during midday hours, evenings and weekends. There will be short-term closures at alternating side road intersections.

More details can be found here.

