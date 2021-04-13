Construction along Brown Deer Rd. set to begin next week

Construction along portions of Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee County is set to begin during the week of April 19.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement Monday that Payne and Dolan Inc., is the prime contractor for the project.

The details of the construction job:

Pavement resurfacing: Full pavement replacement at WIS 100 intersections with 66th Street, 60th Street and 50th Street

New traffic signals at nine intersections

New sidewalk on the south side of Brown Deer Road from 68th St. to 64th St., and from 60th St. to 56th St.

Curb ramp reconstruction

Updates to existing bus stop platforms

Modifications to median openings at multiple locations

During construction, WIS 100 will remain open. Two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction​​ during AM and PM peak hours on weekdays. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during midday hours, evenings and weekends. There will be short-term closures at alternating side road intersections.

