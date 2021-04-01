Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Conservative law firm demands ministers see prisoners

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
prison
Posted at 7:54 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 08:54:39-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is demanding state corrections officials relax their COVID-19 protocols and allow ministers to visit prison inmates.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sent a letter Thursday to Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr complaining that the department's no-visitors policy includes volunteer ministers and therefore violates inmates' right to exercise their religion under Wisconsin law and the U.S. Constitution.

The firm demands the department restore prisoners' rights or face a lawsuit.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku