Conservation Congress respondents support 350-wolf limit

Gray wolf
Gary Kramer/AP
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. As many as one-third of Wisconsin's gray wolves likely died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced removal of legal protections, according to a study released Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gary Kramer, File)
Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 13:42:53-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A majority of respondents to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress' spring survey say they support limiting the state's wolf population to 350 animals.

The congress is an influential group of sportspeople who advise the state Department of Natural Resources on policy. The congress holds a survey each spring asking respondents for their thoughts on a host of outdoors-related issues.

This year's survey was conducted online earlier this month. One question asked if the respondent supports holding the wolf population to 350 animals. Of the Wisconsin residents who responded, 12,978 said they support that number, 6,410 said they did not and 2,277 had no opinion. The question comes as the DNR is revising its wolf management plan.

