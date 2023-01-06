Connie Watt reflects on son J.J. Watt's remarkable career: 'Him thriving is what makes me happy'

So many things and storylines in the NFL this weekend. One of the big ones is the pride of Pewaukee, J.J. Watt, playing in his final game.

On Friday, TMJ4's Lance Allan caught up with his mom Connie for her thoughts.

Lance Allan asks, "Do you have a favorite memory or something that immediately comes to mind?"

"Just seeing him evolve over the years into this unbelievable person," Connie says. "He was unbelievable before but wow, to watch him grow like that, and to see everything that he did for Hurricane Harvey. I think that was probably one of my most proud moments. Just seeing him delve into everything. But football-wise? I love seeing the smile on his face. I love when they win. I love when he gets sacks and things like that. But to see him genuinely happy and thriving is what makes me happy."

Lance Allan asks, "He had the heart issue this year. He's had multiple injuries, we all know this. Hey, this is a good time to quit before anything else crazy happens?"

"100 percent," Connie says. "I'm even, this weekend praying extra hard because it's going to rain there. I always worry too because of slipping and things like that. Yeah, definitely. His body has just taken a toll."

Lance Allan asks, "How do you want your son to be remembered?"

"I want him to be remembered for the caring person he was but for how he grew. I remember that when he was drafted, I remember one guy saying, man, and he said it right to J.J. because he didn't know who he was. 'Hope that white guy they drafted from Wisconsin is good.' And J.J. just said, 'yeah, me too,'" Connie says with a laugh. "And so I remember people booing him and all that. That was a moment for me as a mom that was horrible, to know that that's what they did. But we overcame it. He overcame it. And just to see the person that he became on the field, winning Defensive Player of the Year three times in his career. Walter Payton Man of the Year. That I guess would be my moment that was special. And it still to this day when I see that patch on his uniform."

Whatever J.J. decides to do, you know he'll make an impact for others.

