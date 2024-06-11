Watch Now
Connecting with the future of TV news

Steph Connects invited to meet up-and-coming journalists from Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts.
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jun 11, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts middle school students are making news.

The 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade news crew club students operate a fully functional newsroom equipped with everything from an anchor desk to a green screen.

The students had to interview with the school principal and the newsroom manager for their spot in the club.

News coverage includes everything from what’s going on in the school to the weather, sports, and current events in the neighborhood.

The students are eager learners and while it may be too soon for them to decide on a career path, they all say this newsroom is one of the best experiences they've had as middle school students.

