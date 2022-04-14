Watch
Congresswoman Gwen Moore tests positive for COVID-19

Morry Gash/AP
Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wisc., speaks at the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
Posted at 9:45 PM, Apr 13, 2022
Congresswoman Gwen Moore announced Wednesday she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, I was experiencing very mild symptoms associated with COVID-19. I got tested as a precaution and tested positive for COVID-19," Moore said in a statement. "I am following guidance from my doctors and quarantining. Please remain vigilant against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and practicing social distancing when possible.”

Moore was set to host a press conference Thursday to announce her legislation to expand Medicaid to include doulas and midwives. The legislation is in response to the maternal health crisis by increasing access to patient-centered care for mothers, according to a news release. The event has since been canceled.

