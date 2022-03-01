Concordia University Wisconsin helps students at Ukrainian University

MEQUON, Wisc. — Concordia University Wisconsin has a long standing relationship with a school in Ukraine. Concordia launched the partnership 20 years ago and just a few years ago, it was named the Ukrainian-American Concordia University (UACU).

UACU is a business school with undergraduate and graduate programs.

As part of the partnership, Concordia University will periodically send MBA faculty to Ukraine to expose students to a breadth of global teaching perspectives.

Things have changed dramatically for nearly 600 students within the last week.

Brian Curry is the Assistant Vice President of International Affairs and said the images he's seen have been heart wrenching.

Concordia University Wisconsin Students at UACU



"Suddenly, students are fighting to survive and hiding in basements," Curry said. "We get reports of people hiding in their basements and in bomb shelters . It's transformed their world."

On a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon, Ukrainian staff and students shared what they are seeing.

Yuliya Morozova attended UACU for her bachelor and master's degree and spoke highly about her time at the school. But, she held back tears as she explained the state her country is in.

"Right now, we've had several missiles attacking in my city," she said.

Paul Thomas is a U.S faculty member who is living in Ukraine. He said students are dealing with a tough situation.

"It's impossible to operate any kind of education when you're literally under a viscous unrelenting bomb," Thomas said.

Thomas urged universities across the country to step up and help.

"Try to connect with us so we can discuss creative ways to help our students," he said.

He wants to remind people the help needs to go beyond education so these students have the opportunity to become leaders in their country.

Curry said university staff will be putting together a wish list of supplies students and staff need. If you would like to help, click here.

