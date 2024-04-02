Watch Now
Concordia University to lay off 24 employees at Mequon campus

Leaders with Concordia say the move is an effort to "improve the University's financial position."
Posted at 8:14 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 09:14:59-04

Concordia University will lay of 24 employees at its Mequon campus, effective May 31st.

Leaders there told the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that the move is an effort to "improve the University's financial position." The terminations will be permanent.

Concordia says the employees being let go do not belong to a union and do not have any bumping rights. The university says it has given as much advanced notice to those employees "as is practicable."

Concordia currently offers bachelor's, master's and doctorate level degrees, as well as several licensure programs.

