Compound pharmacist working to bridge a medical gap

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — So often patients are prescribed medication after medication and feel nothing is working.

In some instances, the exact medication that’s needed is too expensive, leaving patients with no relief. There is a local pharmacy working to remedy those medical challenges.

It’s called Compound Pharmacy.

Omar Elywa is a compound pharmacist and the owner of WellTopia Pharmacy.

He invited Steph Connects into the lab where he and his team work to create medicine that will address specific needs so that patients have options and ultimately relief.

As always, check with your doctor and don’t be afraid to get a second and maybe even a third opinion while making your health decisions.

There is a lot of talk and research now around precision medicine so we wanted to learn and start the conversation.

For more information on WellTopia Pharmacy, visit their website.

