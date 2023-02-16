Company offers on-demand snowplow service ahead of SE Wisconsin's winter storm

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee plow driver Andre Lewis is making sure he's prepped and ready to go, because on Thursday, most of Southeast Wisconsin will be dealing with a long and possibly heavy snow-filled day.

"It'll at least be a 14-hour day guaranteed, especially if we get some of the heavier snow that's predicted," said Lewis.

Lewis recently became an independent plow professional for the snow and landscape service Plowz & Mowz. The company allows people to order a variety of different services to be done at their homes all from their smartphones.

​The process is just like Instacart or Uber. You can open the app on your phone, order the snow removal job, and drivers like Lewis will head to your home in a matter of minutes.

"You get an instant price, you know exactly what you're going to pay, and it's dispatched to the closest snowplow professional," said Wills Mahoney.

Mahoney, the company's co-founder, says he got the inspiration to start the business after seeing his mom struggle to get help during a winter storm.

"​My mom, a single parent, couldn't get out of her driveway during a major snowstorm. She called me up, I called every snow plow professional, but nobody picked up the phone."

If you plan on requesting the company's services Thursday, they say you should do so as soon as possible, because the longer you wait the longer it may take.

