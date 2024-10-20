Community starts petition after football teams forced to forfeit 2024 games, banned from playoffs

MILWAUKEE — When Jennifer Waldherr heard dozens of Milwaukee Public School (MPS) athletes’ football season was cut short because school leaders failed to file the proper paperwork, she got to work.

“When I saw it on the news about these two teams, I decided I’m fighting for both schools,” Waldherr said. “I called the WIAA Monday and my first question is ‘How do we appeal this?’”

Kaylee Staral Jennifer Waldherr, grandmother of a Bay View student (left) and her daughter Nicole (right) hold the two petitions: one to remove the current MPS Athletics Commissioner, and the second to reinstate the teams next year.

Earlier in the week, both Pulaski and Bay View high school football players were forced to end their season early, and they'll also be banned from the playoffs for the next two seasons.

Since Pulaski won the Blackbourn Division and was elevated to the Richardson Division, and Bay View was relegated to Blackbourn, paperwork needed to be done.

MPS failed to submit that paperwork to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).

Kaylee Staral Jada (left) is Jennifer's granddaughter and a sophomore at Bay View High School. She says she wants to fight for her school.

“A few of my friends play on the team. They were devastated. We spent the whole year practicing,” Jayda Rosa, a Bay View High School sophomore and Waldherr’s granddaughter, said.

“I'm out here today to fight for the school and get us back on the roster.”

In response to the situation, Waldherr and her family drafted two petitions: one requesting the WIAA to reinstate the teams for the playoffs next year, and another calling for the removal of Bobbie Kelsey, the current MPS Athletics Commissioner.

On Sunday, the family set up tables in front of Bay View and Pulaski High Schools.

Throughout the afternoon, community members stopped by to show their support by signing the petitions.

One Pulaski graduate expressed frustration, stating, "How do you punish the kids?"

Waldherr said that the petitions aim to demonstrate to the WIAA how strongly the community feels about this issue.

"If we stand together and make our voices loud enough, they’re going to change their mind," Waldherr said. “Even though I don’t know any kids in the programs, I want them to know we love them, and we have their back no matter what.”

MPS said they've appealed the WIAA’s decision, but that it’s too late for this season as both teams already played their final games.

Waldherr said they hope to get as many signatures as possible over the next few weeks. They plan to create an online petition and spend more time in the community before delivering the petitions to MPS and the WIAA.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error