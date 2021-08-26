Community organizations are stepping up and providing school supplies to Milwaukee children

MILWAUKEE — With the start of the traditional school year just days away, community organizations across Milwaukee are setting students up for success.

Maximus is an organization that partners with the state and local government to provide communities with health and human service programs.

On Thursday, Maximus Project Director Autumn Morgan said they are once again meeting the need of families.

"We want to make sure everyone is set up for success and they have the school supplies they need and the materials to actually be engaged in their learning programs," Morgan said.

300 backpacks full of supplies that were picked specifically from the MPS school supply list were on hand and ready to be given out.

Gov. Tony Evers was also handing out backpacks. He told us it's amazing that organizations are helping families alleviate some of the financial burden.

Levada Norah stopped by with her three children and said she's extremely grateful.

"God bless everyone who had participation in this," Norah said. "There's a ton of stuff in there (the backpacks) and you can also add more stuff to the bag if you need."

In Wauwatosa, Beyond Vision, an employer for those who are visually impaired, partnered with the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation. Employees were busy assembling backpacks for the MPS 'No empty backpacks' school supplies drive.

"It's no fault of any child that their parents don't have all the means they need. But, we want to make sure our kids are well taken care of," said Wendell Willis, Milwaukee Public Schools Executive Director.

So, they're looking to the community to help meet the need.

Willis said the campaign is being pushed back to continue to raise funds. So far, they have about $15,000 raised.

"I'm very confident that by Sept. 10, $50,000 will be raised and 16 schools will be covered," he said.

