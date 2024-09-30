Community offers feedback ahead of MPS town halls as district considers school mergers and closures

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is inviting feedback from the public after announcing a plan that outlines possible improvements, mergers, and closures of schools in the coming years.

TMJ4 News talked to some district parents on Sunday after a new report was released Friday, detailing declining enrollment and outdated infrastructure.

Nigeria Whatley, who has four children at a local charter school, expressed her belief in the MPS system but also voiced her concerns.

“Because of what's going on in MPS, I’ve tried this avenue instead,” she said. “I really do believe in the MPS system, but the biggest issue is putting kids first and having a reliable source of education to strengthen them,” she said.

The Long Range Facilities Master Plan data report, compiled by the district's consultant Perkins Eastman, revealed that nearly all MPS buildings are more than 55 years old. 17 schools were built before 1900.

Enrollment at MPS dropped 14% over the last decade, consistent with national trends in similar urban districts.

The data also shows the number of births in Milwaukee declined by 24% between 2010 and 2022, a long-term trend MPS cannot ignore.

Andre Johnson, a grandfather of four MPS students, emphasized the need for both parents and school leaders to take responsibility for improving the educational environment in the future.

“I think schools closing is pathetic, but I do think people need to take accountability. They're not just going to shut down schools if kids are going,” he stated.

The report also revealed there are fewer specialty programs offered on the north side of MPS.

“What I want is for the district to do better for our kids,” Johnson added.

MPS Senior Director for Facilities and Maintenance Services Sean Kane emphasized that no final decisions about plans have been made.

"It's not a one-year plan. It's a 5- to 10-year plan, and everyone has to understand the gravity of this,” Kane explained.

MPS leaders add they need input from the community.

The district will host four in-person town hall meetings and two virtual meetings. The schedule and a link to the information that will be presented are below.

In-person town hall meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, Sept. 30, at Rufus King International High School, 1801 W. Olive St.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Parkside School for the Arts, 2969 S. Howell Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Hamilton High School, 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 3, at James Madison High School, 8135 W. Florist Ave.

Two virtual town hall meetings will be held via Zoom on Monday, October 7, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To register, go to mpsmke.com/mpsspsc.

Details on the the 10-year plan can be found here www.mpsfacilitiesplan.com.

