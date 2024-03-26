Community members, parents divided over raising property taxes for Greendale School District

GREENDALE, Wisc. — Voters in the Greendale School District are looking at a referendum in next week's election that could change how much residents have to pay in property taxes.

Greendale School District Business Services Manager Jonathan Mitchell says the referendum would look at covering growing operational costs, like support services and extracurricular activities and prevent a projected 10 percent reduction in staff.

“In terms of those expenses, it's everything that we would need to run the schools on a day-to-day basis,” said Mitchell.

TMJ4 News Jonathan Mitchell, Director of Business Services, Greendale School District.

If approved, it would increase the school district's revenue limit by $2.5 million a year for the next five years.

For taxpayers, that would raise property taxes on a $100,000 home by $5.20 a year and by $10.40 a year on a home worth $200,000.

“As we see impacts of inflation over the last two or three years, we've now moved into a deficit budget that we can no longer sustain,” said Mitchell.

While school leaders say the referendum is necessary to ensure the district can maintain the same quality of education for all students, not everyone agrees.

Alan Bingenheimer graduated from Greendale High School in the 1960s and decided to move back home about 15 years ago.

He says he's frustrated with how the district is handling the situation.

TMJ4 News Alan Bingenheimer, Greendale resident (opposed to referendum)

“I’m hopeful that more people will come out to express their concern and hold the school board's feet to the fire,” said Bingenheimer.

Alan says he has seen how neighboring school districts like New Berlin and Muskego have been able to perform well at a lower cost per student, which he thinks could be worth looking at in Greendale.

“We're paying more and getting less and it's the children that are being affected by this overspending,” said Bingenheimer.

Danyelle Sun's two children Landon and Ruby attend Greendale Schools.

Danyelle says she chose the school district because of all the resources it has and doesn't want to see that change.

“My children have some unique needs that maybe other students don't need, but any need that a student has, they're going to try to do their best to provide that because we know that's the district that they are,” said Sun.

TMJ4 News Danyelle Sun, Greendale Parent (in favor of referendum)

While she understands that paying more in taxes is an adjustment for anyone, Danyelle says she's willing to do what she can to afford it, to make sure all students continue getting what they need.

“This is just a way that we can support them so that they can do their best without having to be as concerned about what cuts they would have to make,” said Sun.

