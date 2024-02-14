Community members hope to educate others on how new legislative maps will affect them

GLENDALE, Wisc. — Now that the Wisconsin State Assembly approved the first changes to our legislative maps in more than a decade, voters in our community will have to pay close attention to what that may mean for them.

Cheryl Maranto lives in Glendale.

After retiring in 2019, she knew the U.S. Census could potentially change how the maps were drawn and didn’t want to get lost in the details.

“I decided that it was time to really immerse myself in this very complicated subject in order to educate myself and be ready for what I knew would be a huge battle,” said Maranto.

Since then, she’s spent her time trying to help others who may have been as confused as she was.

Maranto teamed up with a fellow neighbor to lead North Shore Fair Maps.

They work to educate others on how these potentially small adjustments to the maps may make a big impact in who fights for the issues you care about in Madison.

“If you care about your community, if you care about the issues that are being ignored by our legislature, this is our way to get fair representation,” said Maranto.

Some of the areas where we would see changes include parts of Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties, close to the state border in Kenosha and Racine, as well as parts of Walworth County.

With the maps expected to head to Governor Tony Evers’ desk, who promised he would sign them into law if they were passed, Cheryl says she’s hopeful the changes will benefit all Wisconsinites, regardless of where they fall along party lines.

“We will get maps that are much better at reflecting the will of the voters and be it you know, Democratic or Republican representation, I think we all deserve that fairness,” said Maranto.



