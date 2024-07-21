Community members gather to celebrate Armenian Fest

This year's Armenian Fest is being held Sunday, July 21.

The festival started at 11 a.m. today and will go until 5 p.m. It is being hosted by St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave.

The Armenian community of Milwaukee has gathered every summer for decades to hold a picnic featuring traditional Mediterranean dishes made from old family recipes. The Armenian Fest website says that over the years this Midwest family picnic has grown into what is now Armenian Fest.

The festival offers a different kind of cuisine for Milwaukee festival-goers. Traditional Armenian food will be served to attendees. The menu includes chicken and beef kebobs, cheese and chicken beoreg, lahmajoun - a pizza-like dish served on thin tortilla dough, humus, and an array of baklava and other traditional pastries.

Along with delicious food, Armenian Fest offers a cultural booth that will be selling books and other Armenian artifacts. Live Armenian music will be performed throughout the afternoon.

