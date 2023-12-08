Community members fight to keep Next Door Pediatrics Clinic open

MILWAUKEE — Surrounded by the Amani, Sherman Park and Metcalfe Park neighborhoods, Next Door Pediatrics is a much-used and critical resource for families on Milwaukee’s North side.

“To take the only pediatric clinic within walking distance is just unjust. That's why we're here, not only for my family but all the families in the community,” said Deanna Branch, lead awareness advocate.

On Friday, the clinic will close its doors, after Children's Wisconsin announced the move earlier this year.

The health system says the decision was made due to "space and size constraints."

Community advocates like Diannia Merriett say that's just not the case.

“This building is here until 2030 Why have an empty building will be good to have families using it and receiving the health care that they need,” said Diannia Merriett, Health Equity Organizer, MICAH.

While the dental clinic next door will remain open, families will need to transfer their children to other nearby clinics.

The closest one is Midtown, which is about three miles away.

Merriett says that distance could be life-changing for some patients.

“A lot of kids are not going to have health services because the parents might not have the transportation or they're going to wait until their kid is in an emergency state and that's not good. Having this clinic here keeps kids healthy,” said Merriett.

Those fighting to keep next door open say that without it, this community would become a medical desert.

“There's going to be people who need health care in this community, so it can be reopened at any time. There are people who want to come work here, there are people who need care,” said Jamie Lucas, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals.

Those at the rally say they plan to continue fighting for the clinic to stay and will work to find solutions for the families that may have trouble reaching a new location.

In a new statement, Children’s Wisconsin said:

“We care deeply about the kids and families we serve and have been listening to their concerns about this change. We hear and understand the needs related to transportation, and services like lead testing and care in the community. To help alleviate those issues and ensure kids can continue to receive the care they need, we are actively working with families to transfer them to our other Children’s Wisconsin Primary Care locations, including Midtown Pediatrics, Good Hope Pediatrics, Forest Home Pediatrics or River Glen Pediatrics. We also will continue to help families with transportation to their new clinic of choice. We remain committed to all our patients and families and look forward to continuing to provide them with exceptional care.”

