Community members come together for Walker's Point neighborhood fall clean-up

The Walker's Point Association is hostig a neighborhood fall clean up Sunday, Oct 6.

Cleaning supplies are provided and can be picked up at Zocalo Food Truck Park.

The clean-up event is family-friendly, with giveaways and prizes available.

“The Walker’s Point Association fall cleanup provides our community with a reason to come together for the greater good. The work we all do to help keep our neighborhood beautiful is an excellent example of how so many of us that call Walker’s Point home show our care and pride in what we believe is one of Milwaukee’s best neighborhoods,” said WPA President Jameson Cooper.

If you are interested in helping with the clean-up effort the event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

The Walker's Point Association is a way for the neighborhood to connect, and create a unified community.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error