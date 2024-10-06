Community members come together for Walker's Point neighborhood fall clean-up

The Walker's Point Association is hostig a neighborhood fall clean up Sunday, Oct 6.
Cleaning supplies are provided and can be picked up at Zocalo Food Truck Park.
The clean-up event is family-friendly, with giveaways and prizes available.
“The Walker’s Point Association fall cleanup provides our community with a reason to come together for the greater good. The work we all do to help keep our neighborhood beautiful is an excellent example of how so many of us that call Walker’s Point home show our care and pride in what we believe is one of Milwaukee’s best neighborhoods,” said WPA President Jameson Cooper.
If you are interested in helping with the clean-up effort the event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
The Walker's Point Association is a way for the neighborhood to connect, and create a unified community.
