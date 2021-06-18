Community meeting to be held for FPC appointees

MILWAUKEE — The Fire and Police Commission is encouraging community members to attend a meeting this month with the three new FPC appointees.

The three appointees, Edward Fallone, Joan Kessler, and LaNelle Ramey will talk about their backgrounds and answer any questions city members may have during the virtual meeting.

The meeting will be held on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:30. Instructions on how to register for the meeting will be posted on the FPC's website.

Any questions can be submitted during the registration process.

