Community leaders asking neighbors to help prevent gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Sherman Park was filled with families and children on Sunday for a Father’s Day event.

Just one day earlier, the park was empty except for officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

A deadly double shooting on Saturday left the park covered in yellow tape and evidence markers. One person died and another was injured according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

That shooting was one of several on Saturday in Milwaukee that, in total, left 3 people dead and 4 others injured.

Of those shot, four included youth as young as 6 years old. Two of them, 15 and 16-year-olds, died at 9th and Manitoba.

“Imagine going to hug your child that you’ll never see again,” Tracy Alvarez shared through tears. She lives in the area and went outside when she heard all of the sirens Saturday night.

“Police are usually very involved but I think the community and neighbors need to be more involved with each other,” Alvarez explained. “I hold block watch meetings once a month. I represent all of the south side and if anyone needs counseling, help, or outreach, I’m there.”

From the Southside of Milwaukee to the Northside, other community leaders shared what they think needs to happen to prevent gun violence like the shootings Saturday.

“We need more community conversations with the right parties, even if we have to go to places where the right parties are,” Andre Lee Ellis, the host of the Father’s Day Event, said.

Several people and neighbors said everyone needed to be involved in that conversation.

Others said it comes down to resources.

“Children need programs and better schools. We know MPS is going through a financial situation,” James Muhammad, with Fathers Making Progress, said. “It’s an octopus effect. We need multiple tentacles reaching to different places to give back to the community.”

More community advocates on Sunday echoed the idea that while people may need more resources, the community has to step up.

“We could do better with funding certain programs and having credible messengers, but also we have to come together as a community on our own. We can’t wait for the government or police,” Shawn Muhammad, a Promise Keeper and community member, shared.

Organizers of the Father’s Day event said that’s one of the goals of their gathering: to fill the park with children and laughter instead of police and caution tape.

“We know nothing is going to happen in the park today because we’re here. So we have to start occupying more spaces,” Mark Wade, with Fathers Making Progress, said.

Authorities are still looking for suspects for three shootings on Saturday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is leading the Sherman Park shooting investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

