Community leaders and residents speak out against weekend violence

MILWAUKEE — Community members are speaking out after eight people were injured in shootings across Milwaukee Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“There were three or four big gunshots. I was sleeping and I fell on the floor because it felt like it was coming through my window,” Marisela Guajardo, a resident on Milwaukee’s south side, recalled. She said she often hears gunshots in her neighborhood.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the city, residents and business owners shared similar experiences.

“I think it’s crazy that it’s eight but it happens so much you’re not surprised,” Razzy, the owner of Blessed Beauty Studio on Teutonia, said.

One of the overnight shootings happened across the street from her business.

“I feel like there needs to be more for them to do and more people to try and help,” Razzy explained.

TMJ4 went to one of those people.

Debra Gillispie is the founder of Mothers Against Gun Violence. Her son was shot and killed 20 years ago.

“Personally being effected, it’s important to figure out how to solve it,” Gillispie said. “I think we need to invest in intervention and prevention.“

Since then, she’s taken on a life of service and activism to share victims’ stories and find ways to stop the violence.

Gillispie recently went to the 2024 Wisconsin Policy Forum Annual Meeting and a Community Violence Intervention webinar.

“They speak volumes on how we need to invest funding which is preventative and not after the fact,” Gillispie recalled.

“We have so many community programs that exist and we need to invest in them. They’re doing the work, but we need to put money into them.”

Community members like Razzy agreed.

“We have to create more youth organizations for kids. I’ve been up here my whole life and there’s no organizations over here or places for kids to hang out,” Razzy said.

She said she has even considered opening a nonprofit for kids in her community, introducing them to the world of hair and makeup.

Others like Guajardo pleaded for change that comes from the top.

“Take the guns off the street period and there wouldn’t be violence like that. The only people that should have guns are military and police officers,” Guajardo explained.

It’s the ideas from everyday people in the community that Gillispie and other neighbors think can make a difference.

“I’m definitely optimistic. I see young people all the time and they inspire me. There’s hope,” Gillispie smiled.

In the coming year, Gillispie said she has several big projects she’s working on, including adding more interactive bus stop displays that share stories of loss.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

