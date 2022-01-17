Community in shock after 8-year-old shot to death

Milwaukee Police believe that a 47-year-old Milwaukee man was handling a firearm when it was discharged, striking and eventually killing an 8-year-old girl at a home near 18th and Highland on Saturday. As the community still grapples with the tragic loss, many believe it could have been prevented with a gun lock.

Police say the 8-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital where she then died.

The 47-year-old suspect has been arrested.

Pae HSer lives right next to the home where the homicide occurred. He says he's seen kids outside frequently playing outside and he also has young siblings. After learning the news, he was incredibly disturbed.

"No kid should ever lose their life, especially at the age of 8. It's shocking cause it's right there and I have young siblings and I'm afraid for them," said Hser.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, there have been 3 child homicides this year so far.

Acting mayor Cavalier Johnson released a statement calling for more precautions when it comes to handling a gun:

“The death of an eight-year-old Milwaukee girl this afternoon is heartbreaking. Mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life. I offer my condolences to her family...Please, put down the guns. If you have a gun in your home, secure it with a trigger lock or in a safe. Never, never handle a gun near children.”

Gun locks are free for all Milwaukee residents. If you need one contact the Office of Violence Prevention.

