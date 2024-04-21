Community honoring Sade Robinson through growing memorials

MILWAUKEE — Community members continued to show up for Sade Robinson Saturday with a display of pink at Warnimont Park.

Robinson's favorite color has spread all across Milwaukee with even the Hoan Bridge shining bright pink Friday.

Barbara Jones has lived in Cudahy for 28 years and felt compelled to bring light back to the park where Robinson’s severed leg was recovered on April 2.

“This is about replacing the evil that happened here with the beauty of the color she loved,” Jones said.

She and at least a dozen other people stopped by the park to lay pink ribbons in her memory.

Pam Bautch and Christine Zacharias didn’t know each other or Robinson. Still, they came out with pink ribbons in hand.

“I didn’t know Sade, but I feel like I do know her more. I just wish I knew her when she was alive,” Bautch said through tears.

Across town at Body Ritual, tattoo artist Sam Escobedo was giving out pink bracelets with Sade’s name on them. His fiancé, Angelica Valencia, spent hours making 70 bracelets in her honor.

“Her as a mother, she can sympathize and empathize at what happened,” Escobedo said. “I knew the gravity but didn’t expect all of Milwaukee to come together.”

Escobedo dropped off a batch of bracelets to Pizza Shuttle Saturday morning, the place where Robinson worked.

The pink bracelets and ribbons are just some of the ways the community has shown up to support Robinson and her family.

There are memorials at Pizza Shuttle, Klbourn Reservoir Park, and now Warnimont Park.

Jones said she hopes all of the pink sends a message.

“If the awareness can prevent this from happening to someone in the future, that anguish of not knowing where relatives' remains are, we have to band together and continue to do whatever we can to bring awareness and support the family when needed,” Jones explained.

