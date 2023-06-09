Community, cops honor fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Jerving with annual kickball game

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department District 4 officers took on teachers from Rocketship School on Thursday in their annual kickball game.

This year the game was in honor of fallen officer Peter Jerving.

Between cheering and laughing, a game of kickball brought together an elementary school and Milwaukee police officers.

Captain Brad Schlei said, "We've been doing this a number of years."

It's part of MPD's adopt a school program.

"Teach them that police officers aren't always out there just to arrest people, but we're there to help people, we're there to make bonds and we're there to teach the young children and hopefully have an impact in their lives," said Schlei.

And although it's a day jam-packed with fun, there's a sense that something, or someone, is missing from the field.

"Today is in honor of Officer Jerving. It's our first annual memorial to him," said Schlei.

Officer Peter Jerving was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

He took part in this annual kickball game last year.

"He was a guru out in the field catching the balls and he kicked a home run last year. Him and one other guy... He was a natural out here," said Schlei.

This year, some of his family made it out for the game in his honor.

"This kickball game is dedicated to him. His mom is here, his sister is here. His sister is playing today," according to Schlei.

As Officer Jerving continues to hold a special place in the hearts of the community, the officers who worked with him are finding peace in honoring his life and service to the community.

"Today's event is astronomical when it comes to creating those bonds, and that trust, and them seeing us as a human aspect instead of just an officer with a uniform on," said Schlei.

