Community chooses name for Oconomowoc's new professional baseball team

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc's new professional baseball team now has a name: The Lake Country DockHounds.

Construction on their new field began this year. One of the owners bringing American Association baseball to the Lake Country, Tom Kelenic, told TMJ4 News last month they hope to be up and running for their debut season in 2022.

"It's a long time coming," Diamond Club Entertainment co-owner Kelenic said then. "We've been working on this for about four years."

It was also in May when the team began asking the community what the new team should be called.

On Thursday, the team announced the most popular suggestion, The Lake Country DockHounds.

They received more than 2,700 submissions, according to their Facebook page.

"A HUGE thank you to everyone who participated in the contest, we were blown away by the support and participation," the team wrote.

The logo reveal is set for June 29.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip