Community Baby Shower partners make final push for donations

There's one week left of TMJ4's Community Baby Shower!

Which means there's still time for you to donate needed baby items like clothes, diapers, food and formula.

Susan Kim spoke to leaders from one of the recipient organizations, La Causa. La Causa offers emergency overnight care for kids under 12 when families are dealing with crisis. Here's what President and CEO Luice Ayala had to say:

Other donation recipients include Robyn's Nest, Sojourner Family Peace Center and the Women's Center of Waukesha.

One more group that benefits is the Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center. Leaders there say Community Baby Shower donations are given to families to meet those basic needs so parents can focus on getting the care their families need. Deputy Director of Child and Family Services Alaina Hanks says it's hard to focus on anything else when you're dealing with a crisis like food insecurity or not having enough diapers.

"It means that parents have a chance to breathe and provide," she said of the donations.

The entire Community Baby Shower is made possible through a partnership with WaterStone Bank. Susan Kim spoke with President and CEO Bill Bruss about why the financial organization is so generous in the community:

It's not too late to donate to the Community Baby Shower. You can drop off physical items to any WaterStone Bank branch location. Or you can make a financial donation here.

