Community advocates help victims navigate criminal justice process

From the moment a victim reports a crime to police, all the way to post-conviction, that process can take a long time and sometimes, it can even be difficult or nearly impossible to navigate.

Community advocates from across our region met to try to see how they can make that process even easier.

"None of us has a silver bullet solution or answer to any of the challenges that we're facing,” said Nela Kalpic.

Marsy's Law Wisconsin state director Nela Kalpic says that missing piece pushed their organization to create a workshop that literally maps the journey a victim takes through the criminal justice system.

“That is why we trace victims through the system," said Kalpic. “to look where victims may be falling through the gaps and encourage conversations among stakeholders to identify those challenges, but also really look into what works well and reinforce best practices.”

One of the groups that meets victims close to the beginning of that walk is Lotus Legal Clinic.

The non-profit firm offers free legal services to victims of sexual assault and human trafficking.

Executive Director Erika Petty says they work to make sure the difference between a victim's rights attorney and an advocate doesn't become a disconnect.

"That's so very important to, I think, survivors when they're in those trauma moments, like knowing who to trust and having things kind of explained in a way that is going to make the most sense for that survivor," said Petty.

Marsy's Law is intended to do three things for victims: allow access throughout their criminal justice process, give them a voice to be heard throughout that process, and give them the power to decide how they want to engage within it.

"When we can instigate those conversations, be part of those conversations and give back to the community in a way that is meaningful and will help someone else, I think that is very rewarding,” said Kalpic.

