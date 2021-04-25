Community activists push to rename Lindbergh Park after inspiring Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — Lucille Berrien is a part of Milwaukee's history, as the first black woman to run for mayor.

In 1972 she ran against Henry Maier, the city's longest-serving mayor, who held the office for nearly 30 years.

Berrien worked closely with Father Groppie, a former Roman Catholic priest and noted civil rights activist based in Milwaukee.

She dedicated her life to helping women and children because she knew the struggle first-hand.

She moved to Milwaukee in 1953, for a better life for her kids after her husband was killed in the Korean War.

And now, community activists are working to do something good for her.

They want Lindbergh park on 16th street between Keefe and Nash to be renamed Lucille Berrien park. For years, she lived just a few blocks away.

Charles Lindbergh, who the park has long been named after, became famous for making the first solo transatlantic flight- flying from New York City to Paris in 1927. However, there's been controversy over whether Lindbergh was a Nazi sympathizer or not.

For years, there have been other efforts across the country to remove Lindbergh's name from other buildings and landmarks over his reportedly racist views. Most recently the school board of Peoria, Illinois voted last month to remove his name from a school there.

Community Activist Alan Chavoya is in favor of the name change.

"It's important to celebrate icons and celebrate Milwaukee, and celebrate the people who have made Milwaukee a great place to live," he said.

