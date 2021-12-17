Common Council adopts file ordinance to lessen costs of speed bumps

MILWAUKEE — During a meeting of the Milwaukee Common Council on Thursday, the Council adopted an ordinance that would lower the recovery rate for placement of new traffic calming improvements.

File Ordinance #210828 uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to offset costs from traffic improvements, such as construction of new speed bumps.

This will make the cost per linear foot drop from $6.50 to $2.00.

The Department of Public Works would be able to build around 300 speed bumps before funds from the ARPA run out. The department normally constructs around 100 speed bumps in a given year.

The file was primarily sponsored by Alderman Michael Murphy of District 10. It was also co-sponsored by Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, Alderman Mark Borkowski, Alderman Scott Spiker, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Alderman Ashanti Hamilton and Alderman Cavalier Johnson.

“This file is an attempt to reduce reckless driving in our neighborhoods and make our community safer,” said Alderman Murphy. “This represents one piece of the puzzle as we work to address the reckless driving we continue to see citywide, and I look forward to neighbors in my district, and in all parts of Milwaukee taking advantage of this opportunity.”

