Committee OK's Deer District live music venue, heads to Common Council

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Common Council committee approved plans for a $50 million live music venue in the Deer District on Tuesday. The proposal now heads to a full Milwaukee Common Council vote on Nov. 1.

There is a chance the Common Council will approve the proposal then because the committee's unanimous vote passed with no objections from the five Common Council members on the committee.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee passed a zoning change allowing development of FPC Live’s proposed two-venue facility immediately south of Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks and FPC Live, an arm of Frank Productions in Madison, hope to start construction in November and have the project completed by 2024.

There are still many venue operators and concert promoters who are continuing to work against the proposed new venue.

The main concern for those who are opposed to the new venue, which was brought up during the committee meeting, is that the new venue, and its connection with Live Nation, will reduce the number of shows booked at staple Milwaukee venues. Some of those venues include The Rave, Eagles Ballroom, Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater, Shank Hall, Turner Hall Ballroom, and Cactus Club.

Supporters also gave testimony at the committee meeting. Some of the supporters are pleased that FPC Live agreed to a union construction workforce and that FPC won't oppose union organizing for employees of the proposed venue.

Downtown Ald. Bob Bauman was outspoken in stating it isn’t the zoning committee’s role to wade into the merits of a proposal like FPC Live’s vis-à-vis competition in the music industry.

“They’re (opponents) certainly entitled to be heard — they’ve been heard,” Bauman said. “My position remains the whole issue of economic impact — regulating competition — is something that we don’t do and frankly shouldn’t do," according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

