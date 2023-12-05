Watch Now
Comedian Pete Davidson is coming to Milwaukee in January

Cast member and executive producer Pete Davidson poses at the premiere of the film "Big Time Adolescence" during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:41 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 10:41:10-05

MILWAUKEE — Comedian and actor Pete Davidson will bring his act to Milwaukee in January.

Davidson will appear at the Riverside Theater on Thursday, January 4 at 7 p.m., with doors opening an hour before.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. - you can get details on the Pabst Theater Group's website.

"Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022, where his singular Weekend Update features and original music videos garnered millions of views," a news release announcing Davidson's visit says.

"Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. In 2020, he released the stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022."

One important note: Davidson's show will be a "phone-free experience." Everyone who attends will need to secure their devices in special Yondr pouches. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) will be escorted out of the theater.

