Comedian Pete Davidson is coming to Milwaukee in January

MILWAUKEE — Comedian and actor Pete Davidson will bring his act to Milwaukee in January.

Davidson will appear at the Riverside Theater on Thursday, January 4 at 7 p.m., with doors opening an hour before.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. - you can get details on the Pabst Theater Group's website.

"Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022, where his singular Weekend Update features and original music videos garnered millions of views," a news release announcing Davidson's visit says.

"Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. In 2020, he released the stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022."

One important note: Davidson's show will be a "phone-free experience." Everyone who attends will need to secure their devices in special Yondr pouches. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) will be escorted out of the theater.

