Comedian Pete Davidson cancels Milwaukee stand-up show

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Pete Davidson has canceled his stand-up shows through Jan.6, 2024, including an upcoming show at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Jan. 4.

The comedian abruptly canceled his "Pete Davidson Live" shows in New York City on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Pabst Theater Group’s website, tickets will be automatically refunded within 30 days.

Davidson’s next show is scheduled for Jan. 6 in Mashantucket, according to Ticketmaster. He had ten shows scheduled before that, all of which had been canceled.

Many of the venues' websites cite "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the cancellation. However, Davidson's representatives have not commented.

Davidson is best known for his time as a cast member on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ from 2014-2022.



