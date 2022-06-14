Comedian originally scheduled to perform in Milwaukee ahead of Father's Day passes away

He was a father that brought smiles and laughs to folks across the country. Marcus Combs was scheduled to take the stage this Saturday at the Tripoli Shrine Center alongside several other father-comedians.

"We were always talking about when's the next show," said Bradford Hanley, also known as D-Rock.

D-Rock is also a comedian and was working on putting together Saturday's Father's day show, "Laugh Till You Cry," to honor fathers of all walks.

"This is a Father's Day show. We had a lot of fathers, everybody's a father and a responsible father, and Marcus was as well," said D-Rock.

Combs was originally from Chicago and leaves behind a daughter and wife.

"Hard situation. I feel for his family, his daughter, and his wife. It just makes you look at life differently," said D-Rock.

The show is still scheduled to go on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Tripoli Shrine Center. The comedians performing are hoping to honor their late friend through laughter.

"We're not gonna let his jokes die, we're not gonna let his name die. We are going to let that live forever."

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door Saturday. A portion of the sales will go to Combs' family.

