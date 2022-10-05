Watch Now
Comedian Louis C.K. to perform at Miller High LIfe Theatre in December

The six-time Emmy winner will be performing at the Miller High Life Theatre
Posted at 4:30 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 17:30:25-04

MILWAUKEE — The Miller High Life Theatre will be hosting a big name in comedy on Thursday, Dec 8.

Louis C.K. is a six-time Emmy Award winner that has released over 10 stand-up specials. He has a Grammy Award-winning show, Sincerely, Louis C.K. (2020), and has also filled the roles of creator, director, writer, and star of his Peabody Award-winning shows Louie and Horace and Pete.

Louis C.K. was the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour, according to a news release.

C.K. has been nominated for countless awards from Primetime Emmys to Golden Globes and has won an astounding amount of those nominations.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday. The show will be available for ages 18 and up.

For more information, you can visit the Pabst Theater Group website.

