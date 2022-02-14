Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Comedian Kevin Hart performing at Fiserv Forum this August

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Entertainer Kevin Hart is interviewed on the NFL Network prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Kevin Hart
Posted at 9:49 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 10:49:17-05

MILWAUKEE — Stand-up comedian Kevin Hart will be performing at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee this August - part of his first major tour in four years, organizers announced Monday.

The Reality Check Tour, produced by Live Nation, starts this July. Among his 30 stops is his performance at Fiserv Forum, slated for Aug. 28, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. central time at fiservforum.com. There is also a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.

Organizers said this event will be a "phone-free experience": use of phones will not be allowed in the performance space.

Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches, which will be opened at the end of the performance. People can access phones during the event in designated areas inside Fiserv Forum. Phones will then be re-secured in Yondr pouches before guests return to the concert, according to organizers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing