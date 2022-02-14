Comedian Kevin Hart performing at Fiserv Forum this August

MILWAUKEE — Stand-up comedian Kevin Hart will be performing at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee this August - part of his first major tour in four years, organizers announced Monday.

The Reality Check Tour, produced by Live Nation, starts this July. Among his 30 stops is his performance at Fiserv Forum, slated for Aug. 28, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. central time at fiservforum.com. There is also a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.

Organizers said this event will be a "phone-free experience": use of phones will not be allowed in the performance space.

Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches, which will be opened at the end of the performance. People can access phones during the event in designated areas inside Fiserv Forum. Phones will then be re-secured in Yondr pouches before guests return to the concert, according to organizers.

