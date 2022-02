MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum's website shows stand-up comedian John Mulaney will be hosting a show at Fiserv Forum this August.

The website states the show is set for Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23 on Fiserv's website.

Our partners at OnMilwaukee report this will be Mulaney's first stop in Milwaukee since 2017, when he played Riverside Theater.

