MILWAUKEE — Comedian George Carlin was arrested at Summerfest on July 21, 1972 for saying the 'seven words you can't say on television' while opening for Arlo Guthrie.

TMJ4 News spoke with Carlin the day after his arrest.

The comedian argued his set pointed out the irony of which words are 'allowed' to be used and which are not.

"There are 400,000 words in the English language, and there are seven that right now I can't say to you, that you couldn't run on the air," Carlin said. "And yet they're merely words."

"I find it kind of funny to be hassled for using them when my attention is to free us from hassling people for using it."

Charges against Carlin were eventually dropped.

