Comedian Charlie Berens to perform at Wisconsin State Fair in August

Posted at 8:46 AM, Mar 30, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Fair has announced that comedian and Wisconsin native Charlie Berens will perform on August 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Charlie Berens will make his Wisconsin State Fair Debut with his “The Midwest Survival Guide” tour.

Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute.

The Manitowoc Minute is a viral Midwest comedic news series that has an online Facebook following of over 2 million people.

Tickets for Berens' show at the State Fair go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 9:00 a.m.

All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $25, $30, and $40.

Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting here.

