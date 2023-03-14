College bowling thriving in Wisconsin: UW-Whitewater ranked 9th in the U.S.

The colors and sounds of intercollegiate bowlers from around the Upper Midwest. Fill AMF West on a Saturday.

"It's awesome," UW-Whitewater Head Coach Brandon Mooney says. "You know, just bowling in general. Just seeing it grow. And you know, just seeing even, this is a smaller conference event. So compared to like the big Tier 1s? It's even crazier. A lot more people, stuff like that. So this even small in their conference being this packed and this many people and this many bowlers. It's awesome to see."

Mooney coached UW-Whitewater, but he missed out on the Warhawks national championship last season.

"They won last year but it's also my first year too, so even though I had nothing to do with it," Mooney says. "I still have to kind of fill the shoes a little bit, you know? But still going through the season. Doing what we gotta do to try to get back there."

Clearly with state schools ranging in size from UW-Madison to UW-Stout, It's a great and level lane.

"There's definitely a blend of teams, especially a lot of the UW schools," Mooney says. "There are some schools outside the UW system. So it's just good to see something this organized, getting all of these schools in one place and competing against each other."

And while some left the glory days of bowling for dead, younger players are picking it up.

"You see a lot more programs start-up," Mooney says. "A lot newer teams coming in. Newer teams like getting into conference, stuff like that. So as you can definitely see some growth in the sport as a whole. It's awesome to see."

The United States Bowling Congress ranks UW-Whitewater 9th in the nation, the top team in Wisconsin. Marian University is the only other team in the state in the top 25.

