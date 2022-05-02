Colectivo to give free coffee to teachers and nurses this week

MILWAUKEE — Colectivo Coffee Roasters are celebrating all teachers and nurses this week by providing them with free coffee.

Any teacher that visits a Colectivo Coffee on National Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday can get a free medium cup of brewed coffee.

Any nurse that visits on National Nurses Day on Friday can also receive free coffee.

“Our communities depend on the talent and energy of teachers and nurses to guide, inspire and heal,” said Megan Suardini, Vice President, Branding, Marketing & E-Commerce. “Words can’t describe how much we value these dedicated professionals, but we hope some complimentary Colectivo Coffee can provide a small token of appreciation.”

To get your free cup of coffee, simply mention the promotion when ordering.

